Cheap Seats: Weekend Florida College Football Preview

Here’s your sunshine state college football weekend preview and we start with a huge game in the SEC.

The 9th ranked Florida Gators take on the 7th ranked Georgia Bulldogs Saturday at 3:30 pm in Jacksonville.

The Gators come off a bye week which should make them well rested and well prepared for the Bulldogs.

The Gators will look for revenge after Georgia beat them 42-7 a year ago.

The Canes are also coming off a bye week as they head to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to take on Boston College, Friday night.

The big storyline in this game for Miami is that Head Coach Mark Richt has benched N’kosi Perry and gone back to veteran Malik Rosier.

Hurricane nation was not pleased with that decision.

10th ranked, and undefeated, UCF gets a bye this weekend and 21st ranked USF tries to continue its undefeated season at Houston, Saturday at 3:30 pm.

The Noles have a tough one as they host the 2nd ranked, and undefeated, Clemson Tigers Saturday at noon.