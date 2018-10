Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes for children with critical illnesses for around 38 years and 25 years in South Florida and every wish a child wants, they get.

With gala season fast approaching there’s a ball you can attend to help change a child’s life.

This year the Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting its 24th annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball.

To donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or buy tickets to the make a wish ball— visit sfla.wish.org