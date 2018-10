Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take advantage of the remaining days of Ft Lauderdale’s Spa Month.

The Conrad Hotel offers a variety of spa treatments to cater to you, including facials, massages, body wraps, and etc.

"What's really special is that all of our treatments include luxury treatment timing, a full 60 minutes. Every element of your treatment is going to be custom designed for you," said Spa & Recreation Manager Alline Arguelles.

To get your relaxation on, go to conradhotels.com