Super Teachers: Music To Our Ears

It’s not even November but the students in John Luffred’s mixed chorus class at Coral Glades HS are already in the holiday spirit.

"We are rehearsing for the Disney Candlelight processional, which the students were recently accepted. They will be performing on December 13th," said John Luffred, Choral Director & Fine Arts Dept. Chair John Luffred

With chorus, music technology and piano/keyboard Mr. Luffred teaches almost 300 students.

"Kids will be in chorus that didn't expect to be in the class, but Mr. Luffred is able to inspire them to care about chorus. This actually makes them want to put effort into something and really care about something they go to school for. It makes a lot of kids excited to go to school," said 12 grader Mary Thomas