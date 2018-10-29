THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Celebrate Wellness: Tips for Storing Extra Candy

Posted 12:51 pm, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 12:47PM, October 29, 2018

12 double scoop vanilla ice cream cones, 15 large servings of  fries, or the typical bag of halloween candy collected after a long night Trick or Treating.  Take your pick.  Research shows it all adds up to roughly 11,000 calories.

  • Experts say don't hide candy, it usually makes it more desirable instead think about storing some of the candy.
    • Sugary candy like Candy Corn and Smarties can be stored away for about three years.
    • Pure chocolate stays good for about two years, although the texture changes after one year.
  • Which treats should we eat?
    • Experts say splurge on the treats with nuts first as they have a shorter shelf life because the nuts can go stale.
    • Experts give nuts about a six month shelf life unless frozen, then they can last for about a year.

 