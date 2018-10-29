Celebrate Wellness: Tips for Storing Extra Candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

12 double scoop vanilla ice cream cones, 15 large servings of fries, or the typical bag of halloween candy collected after a long night Trick or Treating. Take your pick. Research shows it all adds up to roughly 11,000 calories.

Experts say don't hide candy, it usually makes it more desirable instead think about storing some of the candy. Sugary candy like Candy Corn and Smarties can be stored away for about three years. Pure chocolate stays good for about two years, although the texture changes after one year.

