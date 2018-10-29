Celebrate Wellness: Tips for Storing Extra Candy

12 double scoop vanilla ice cream cones, 15 large servings of fries, or the typical bag of halloween candy collected after a long night Trick or Treating. Take your pick. Research shows it all adds up to roughly 11,000 calories.
- Experts say don't hide candy, it usually makes it more desirable instead think about storing some of the candy.
- Sugary candy like Candy Corn and Smarties can be stored away for about three years.
- Pure chocolate stays good for about two years, although the texture changes after one year.
- Which treats should we eat?
- Experts say splurge on the treats with nuts first as they have a shorter shelf life because the nuts can go stale.
- Experts give nuts about a six month shelf life unless frozen, then they can last for about a year.