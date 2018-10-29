Inside South Florida: Chris Evert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 29th Annual Chris Evert/Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic is going down in Boca Raton and Delray Beach November 9th through the 11th and we spoke with the lady behind it all.

"Friday is the Pro-Am. Saturday and Sunday is the Pro-celebrity, where we have matches between the pros and celebrities have matches. It's really a fun weekend," said Former #1 Chris Evert

Chris is a native South Floridian and the money she raises each year from this event goes directly into the community.

"The money goes to the fight against drug abuse and we are partnered with the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida. They match our money, dollar for dollar. It goes to the drug treatment services in Florida," said Evert

Among the celebrities you can watch play at the event are Jon Lovitz, Chris Noth, Seal, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie and more.

Joining them will be tennis legends John and Patrick McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, and, of course, Chris and she says she still gets into it and goes all out.

For more information about the weekend’s festivities and to purchase tickets, head to chrisevert.org