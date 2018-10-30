Cheap Seats: Sports Halloween Costumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tomorrow is Halloween and for all you sports fans who need costumes, here are five ideas:

For all you couples out there, Jimmy Dugan and Evelyn from a "League of Their Own."

There’s no crying in baseball and no crying on Halloween.

Here’s another couples costume, David and Victoria Beckham.

They’re going to be South Floridians with their new soccer team, so all the more reason to dress like them.

Plus, guys, you can finally get a tattoo sleeve and ladies you can sing Spice Girls songs all night.

Next is Babe Ruth, you can eat all you want and drink all you want.

Babe Ruth did it and he’s one of the best baseball players ever.

Another costume idea is a hockey goalie.

Fun costume, looks cool and if you get too hot you can take the pads off and, you’re Jason from "Friday the 13th."

Last but not least, Larry Bird.

Short shorts, high socks, and a lot of hair.