Inside South Florida: Fusion Fitness & O2 Yoga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In South Florida, we love to do a variety of workouts. So here's a gym where you can do yoga, spinning, high intensity interval training, and rowing. Welcome to Fusion Fitness and O2 Yoga in Coral Springs, it’s here for all your fitness needs.

"It's one stop shopping, so you come into one studio and it feels like home. And when you're here at home you can get anything you want, so you don't have to have a class package at this studio, that studio you can just come here and get everything you need," says Kim Pasche, Co-Owner, Fusion Fitness.

There are over 100 classes here every week. And no matter your age or fitness level, there are plenty of options for you.

" If you're old or young, whatever body shape you have there is something you can do," says Pasche.

Fusion prides itself on small group classes with a personal touch, so you’ll get plenty of attention and instruction.

" You don't feel like you'll get lost because all of the instructors can see you, we can adjust you. We can make you feel important," says Denise Williams, Instructor, Fusion Fitness.

And here at Fusion there’s a real sense of community. It’s hard work but it’s a lot of fun.

" We try to be a home, we try to be one big family. We want it to be like when you walk through the door it's like the Cheers of fitness," says Pasche.

For more info and for a class schedule head to fusion fitnesso2yoga.com