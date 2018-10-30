Inside South Florida: Lighting A Society

Broward Center’s Ghost Light Society is hosting its 9th annual soiree to benefit and inspire a new generation of people to take an active role in the performing arts. This year will mark the society’s 10th anniversary.

"There was a group of people who wanted to get more involved in the arts program, and they realized that the arts center was kind of catered to an older demographic and didn't really serve a younger crowd, so that is how the Ghost Light society was created," says Whitney Dutton, Soiree Co-Chair, Ghost Light Society.

The Ghost Light Society aims at individuals 25-45 years old, and thousands of dollars are raised each year in support of Broward Center’s Arts Education.

" The Broward Center for Performing Arts has the leading Arts Education program in the country and they serve over 150,000 students per year and our fundraising dollars goes towards that program," says Dutton.

The Ghost Light Society’s annual soiree is its biggest fundraiser of the year and every year is different. It's being held on November 3rd at the Parker Playhouse. For tickets and more information visit ghostlightsociety.org