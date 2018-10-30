Inside South Florida: Making Wishes Come True

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes for children with critical illnesses for around 38 years and 25 years in South Florida. And every wish a child wants, they get.

" We did a wish last year for a girl who wanted a horse, and it took a lot. It's not that easy to pull off and make sure the horse is protected and all the things that need to be done," says Norman Wedderburn President & CEO, Make-A-Wish South Florida.

With gala season fast approaching there’s a ball you can attend to help change a child’s life. This year the Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting its 24th annual Intercontinental Miami Make-A-Wish ball.

" November third, we will be entertaining 900 people and were hoping to breaking 3 million dollars this year," says Shareef Malnik, Chairman, Make-A-Wish.

The celebrities joining in on the night of fun, include Allison Porter who won The Voice in 2016. She’ll perform as will the group Chicago, and the fun doesn’t stop there. To donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation or buy tickets to the Make-A-Wish ball visit sfla.wish.org