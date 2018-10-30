Inside South Florida: Super Teacher Mr. John Luffred.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s not even November but the students in John Luffred’s mixed chorus class at Coral Glades HS are already in the holiday spirit.

"We are rehearsing for the Disney Candlelight processional, which the students were recently accepted. They will be performing on December 13th," said John Luffred, Choral Director & Fine Arts Dept. Chair.

While these students are singing their hearts out, there's a whole other group of students in the music lab.

With chorus, music technology and piano/keyboard Mr. Luffred teaches almost 300 students.

"Kids will be in chorus that didn't expect to be in the class, but Mr. Luffred is able to inspire them to care about chorus. This actually makes them want to put effort into something and really care about something they go to school for. It makes a lot of kids excited to go to school," said 12 grader Mary Thomas.

Mr. Luffred has been at Coral Glades since the school opened in 2004, and he still gets fired up about working with these kids.

" This is an absolute joy, I love it and coming to work everyday. I have the best students and people can't believe we have had great success," says Mr. Luffred.

So give it up for Mr. John Luffred for hitting all the right notes and being this week's Super Teacher.