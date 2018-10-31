Cheap Seats: FIU vs FAU Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Saturday at 7:30 pm the FIU Panthers host the FAU Owls in a game you can watch right here on the CW South Florida. The game is dubbed the Shula Bowl and the game’s winner receives the “Don Shula Award” for one year. The current recipient of that award is Florida Atlantic University, as they crushed FIU 52-24 a year ago.

This season, FIU under Butch Davis is 6-2, and 4-0 in Conference USA. The Panthers are in first place in the conference’s East Division. They’re coming off a 38-17 pasting over Western Kentucky, for their 4th consecutive win.

FAU, on the other hand is 3-5 on the season and has lost two games in a row, including a 21-13 defeat at the hands of Louisiana Tech this past weekend.

This year may be FIU’s turn to capture the Don Shula trophy.