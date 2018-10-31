Inside South Florida: Steve Wilkos Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Steve Wilkos show has new episodes in November and Steve says the show has shifted in a really interesting way.

"The one shift that is occurring on the show, is people are telling real crime-drama stories. People who are in the legal system or have court cases pending. The legal system can take a long time and these people don't want to wait, so they come on the show to get the answers they are looking for," said Steve.

Each episode is so dynamic he can’t pick a favorite.

Steve says, "We've done so many powerful and impactful shows, its hard to pick one. Tune in on a day to day basis and you won't be disappointed."

