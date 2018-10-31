SoFlo Scene: Where To Spend Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Halloween! If you’re looking for things to do today, here are some fun local options.

The House of Horror Carnival in Doral is South Florida’s largest haunt experience and this year they’ve added two brand new haunted houses, Blossom Lane and Area 13. You can enjoy unlimited carnival rides all night, plus plenty of games, delectable treats, and beverages.

Head over to the Diplomat Beach Resort from 5:00-7:00 pm for their Halloween Yappy Hour, pet costume contest! Dine on $5 bites, drinks, and well-liquor libations. The most creative canine and companion costume will win a prize.

The Village at Gulfstream Park invites you to its “Not So Spooky Halloween Extravaganza” from 5-8 pm. It’s a free event including 20 trick or treating stops, a magical wizard show, a thousand bucks in prizes, and a fire & fountain show with a fire breathing dragon.

Stay safe everyone and have a happy Halloween!