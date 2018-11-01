Cheap Seats: Your Sunshine State College Football Weekend Preview

Time for your Sunshine State college football weekend preview. We start with the highest ranked team in Florida, the UCF Knights. The 9th ranked Knights are 7-0 and on top of the American Athletic Conference, and they’ve got a tough game tonight as 5-3 Temple comes to town. UCF had last weekend off giving them plenty of time to prep for a Temple team that’s just below them in the conference.
The 14th ranked 6-2 Gators will try to shake off a tough loss to Georgia, as they host 4-4 Missouri, Saturday at 4 pm. Missouri has a great quarterback in Drew Lock and might boast the most explosive offense the Gators have seen this year.
As for the 5-3 Canes, they are reeling two straight defeats, with an offense struggling to move the ball, it has drained the energy out of Coral Gables. UM hopes to get a little momentum back but it won’t be easy as they host the 5-3 Duke Blue Devils Saturday night at 7pm.