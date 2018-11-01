Foodie Fix: Church’s Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Church’s Chicken has been serving fried chicken since 1952.

And they’re bringing back one of their most popular limited-time items that’s bringing a lot of flavor to the menu.

"The honey butter tenders is one of our limited time offers and one of our most popular dishes. It gives you a little difference from the chicken strips because it has a little more spice to it but it is not too spicy, it gives you a variety. We are running the promotion for $6 served with two of our homestyle sides and you get one of our famous honey butter biscuits," says Deborah Roach, TRG Manager, Church's Chicken.

And it all starts with dipping the honey-butter biscuit tenders in their famous sauce.

"It's a combination of our honey butter breading and the sauce, so it goes together and it gives you that taste that you can't get anywhere else," says Roach.

There are 8 locations in South Florida— to find one near you visit churchs.com