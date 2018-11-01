Super Teachers: Luke Schlehuber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hear ye hear ye, It’s a Mock trial in Luke Schlehuber’s court procedures class at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School. And the program has a brand new courtroom to make the experience more authentic.

" Changing to the court room style and building this whole room instead of just having classroom desks makes it feel a lot more real," says Luke Schlehuber, Law Teacher.

One of the really cool benefits of this class is that even if these students do not pursue a career in law they are learning skills that will help them throughout their lives.

" There's so many things I enjoy about the law academy. My favorite thing in general is the amount we focus on public speaking because that truly helps you for everything, that helped me with this interview right now. It is a truly great life skill, when you go for a college interview, it really helps you with admission counselors and helps you out in every area in life," says Charles Doan, 12th Grade, Alonzo & Tracy Mourning SHS.

The verdict is in and it’s unanimous. Luke Schlehuber is this week’s super teacher.