Cheap Seats: Dolphins vs. Jets Preview

It’s a Dolphins Football Friday as the 4-4 Fins get set to host the 3-5 New York Jets this Sunday at 1 pm. For the Dolphins, they need to correct their porous run defense, which has given up the most yards on the ground in the NFL. Last week the Fins got torched on the ground by the Houston Texans and former Cane Lamar Miller.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, the Jets can’t seem to run the ball at all, as of late. They mustered a grand total of 57 yards on the ground in their loss to the Bears last Sunday and also got nothing going in the passing game. In fact, like the Fins, the Jets have been decimated by wide receiver injuries and Sam Darnold doesn’t have many weapons to choose from.

Back to Miami, and the Fins offense looks to build on the connection between Brock Osweiler and DeVante Parker. Parker has had a rough season here in South Florida but had a huge game for the Dolphins against the Texans, pulling in 134 yards on six receptions. Perhaps he’s finally fully healthy. Look for him to keep it going against a mediocre Jets secondary this weekend.