Comic Connoisseur: Arrowverse Crossover

This year’s Arrowverse crossover doesn’t premiere until about a month from now but certain Arrowverse stars aren’t keeping their excitement quiet. For the past few weeks, Oliver Queen himself Stephen Amell has been posting all over his social media his experience on the Crossover set.

"I'm very excited to say that I get to open the crossover this year, which is a huge honor. I'm in a place no one could ever expect me to be," said Amell.

He even posted a picture that revealed The Flash’s John Wesley Shipp’s involvement in the crossover.Super girl, Melissa Benoist, was also in the social media fun by giving us the first look at Ruby Rose’s Batwoman. Even with all these reveals we still don’t know much about the plot. But we do know the newest Foe for the crossover, The Monitor.

The Three-night Elseworlds event begins Sunday December 9th.