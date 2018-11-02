Screen Time: The Nutcracker & The Four Realms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday classic tale "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" hits South Florida theaters this weekend and a familiar face stars in the movie.

You may recognize her from “Twilight," former vampire Mackenzie Foy now plays Princess Clara.

Mackenzie was extremely excited to have the opportunity to play the role of Clara.

"I was ridiculously excited about this movie. I was in the shower actually when I got the call saying that I booked the part. I was mid shampoo and my mom came in and said the director is calling you. I was like oh my goodness and he asked would you be our Clara? I was like oh my goodness yes, thank you so much," said Clara.

For the full interview catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 1:30pm