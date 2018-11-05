Celebrate Wellness: Neuroendocrine Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week is dedicated to neuroendocrine cancer awareness throughout the world.

It’s been a year since Andre Papadam lost his daughter Natalie to neuroendocrine cancer, a rare cancer that begins in hormone producing cells.

“In my case it’s my daughter. She was extremely young. She was extremely active. She was on top of her youth and when she faces a disease that has no cure it plays with your emotions," said Andre.

As Natalie fought, her friends from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami created the Team Nat Foundation.

Unless detected early and surgery is an option, there is no cure for neuroendocrine cancer. This is why every donation collected through the Team Nat Foundation goes directly towards finding a cure for neuroendocrine cancer. This weekend marks their largest fundraiser, this year in memory of Natalie.

To find out more about donations or buying a ticket visit teamnatfoundation.org