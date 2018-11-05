Cheap Seats: Hurricane Hoops Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

College basketball is back and the Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball team starts its season Friday night. UM is coming off a 22-10 season, where they finished third in the ACC and made it to the NCAA tournament.

Among the players returning are forward Dewan Huell, who changed his last name to Hernandez to honor his mother. He started every game for the Canes last season and averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. Guard-forward Anthony Lawrence Jr. returns as well. He started 31 out of 32 games last season, averaged 8.8 points, and 6.5 rebounds. A newcomer to watch is guard Zach Johnson, a graduate transfer from Florida Gulf Coast. He averaged 13 points per game and shot 44 percent from the floor in his three years at Gulf Coast.

The Canes host Lehigh Friday night at 7 at the Watsco Center on the UM Campus.