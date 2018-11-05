Paws & Claws: Pet Concierge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nicole Brown has been an animal lover since she can remember and now makes a living out of her passion for them. She’s the founder of Miami Pet Concierge, which offers a ton of in-home pet care services.

"We offer dog walking, day care, boarding, overnight care when people go away and want people to stay in their home, dog park visits, and play dates, " said Brown

Before opening her business Brown worked at the Humane Society of Greater Miami to learn about animal care. After three years she decided it was time to open Miami Pet Concierge and her specialty is in special needs pets.

"Personality issues, anxiety issues, aggressive dogs, post surgery, pretty much any dog that has a special need outside a generic walk," said Brown.

For more information visit miamipetconcierge.com