Cheap Seats: Miami Heat Home Games

If you’re looking to watch some sports this week, the Miami Heat have three home games for you to catch.

First up, the San Antonio Spurs come to town Wednesday night.

They’ve gotten off to their typical good start behind star players, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. And of course, they’re led by the legendary Gregg Popovich.

Next up, the Indiana Pacers visit the AAA Friday night. Indiana has also started off well as Guard Tyreke Evans has led the way for the Pacers offense. And Brian Bogdanovic has been lighting it up from 3 point land.

And on Saturday, it’s the Washington Wizards turn to spend some time in South Florida. They have NOT started off well, in fact their start has been brutal. Bradley Beal is getting the job done on offense but he isn’t getting much help.