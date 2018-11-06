Inside South Florida: South Florida’s Condo Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re looking to buy a condo in South Florida, you have plenty of options.

Seth Denison, the Managing Principal at Brickell Ventures says the South Florida condo market is robust.

" If you look back in history, we are definitely at a peak in the market, we've developed roughly 47,000 units in the tri-county area and there's a lot of inventory available for buyers," says Seth Denison, Managing Principal, Birckell Ventures

So now that you know there are condos to buy what should be looking for? Here are some tips from Seth:

" You defiantly want to look at the age of the condo and understand that sometimes when it ages there could be expenses to incur, fixing an elevator, and fixing the pools is a big one," says Denison.

To speak with Seth and to learn more about Brickell Ventures head to Brickell Dash Ventures.com