Tech Tuesday: LinkedIn

LinkedIn is all about the job world with ways to connect, research and even land a new gig.

First things first, upgrade your profile picture.

" You're 21 times more likely to be reached out to by a recruiters if you have a great profile picture," says Robin Daniels, LinkedIn.

Once that's out of the way, update your LinkedIn headline. This is the first thing recruiters see.

" Who are you, what are you interested in, who are you curious about?" says Jennifer Shappley, LinkedIn Talent Acquisition Specialist.

Keep your profile up to date, interact with other members and if you're currently looking for a gig, toggle the profile setting that lets recruiters know that you're open to opportunities and above all connect.

If you're highly looking for a job we suggest using LinkedIn Premium, it gives you an insight on who's hiring and compares you to other applicants.