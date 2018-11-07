Cheap Seats: Comparing Marino and Rodgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the Dolphins facing the Green Bay Packers this weekend, it's the perfect time to compare two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever, Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.

Marino as we often hear, never one a Super Bowl but so what. The NFL Hall of Famer is a nine time Pro Bowler, who when he retired held a whole bunch of passing records. He had 48 touchdowns in 1984 and 420 for his career. He threw for over 61,000 yards.

Aaron Rodgers is still in his prime, so who knows where he'll end up. He's a two-time NFL MVP, a six time Pro Bowler, and has a Super Bowl championship and MVP award. He's an extraordinary playmaker and incredible in the clutch.

Basically, they are both awesome!