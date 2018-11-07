Inside South Florida: Bohemian Rhapsody

"Bohemian Rhapsody," which tells the story of Queen, one of the most influential rock bands in history, is out in South Florida theaters. It documents the highs and lows of the epic band and shows the creative process behind hits like “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites The Dust” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” we asked the stars of the film about Queen’s collaborative genius.

"It's very rare to have all four members of one band write hits for that band, and I think that's why their music is so universal and eclectic. They cross genres all the time because they all have their individual taste and when they come together they form this thing that you wouldn't think would work but it works perfectly and better than any band you've ever seen," says Joseph Mazzello, who plays John Deacon.

We asked the three actors if they collaborated during their scenes.

" I had the help of not only these fine actors and fine men but everyone on set, especially my cast. We just elevated each other every day and we knew the awesome responsibilities we had on our shoulders and it was nothing but love," says Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury.

Two of Queen’s original members, lead guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, were often on set and helped the actors nail the nuances of the band. In fact, Brian was there for a particularly important shoot day.

We asked Gwilym about Brian May watching him play the Bohemian Rhapsody solo and he said " It was quite intimidating, he turned up at the perfect moment, his timing was impeccable because it was on my shot just before action you see Brian," says Gwilym Lee, who plays Brian May.

Being part of a film this big has changed the lives of all three actors and it’s way bigger than they ever dreamed it would be.

"It is true when you play someone who's real you do as an actor always want to come in and give it your all in every performance you have but, you just somehow find this extra gear when you know you have this responsibility to the person them self, to the family and to the Queen family who have been supportive as well ... they want it to be right," says Mazzello.