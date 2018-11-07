Inside South Florida: Nobody’s Fool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyler Perry’s new film “Nobody’s Fool” hits South Florida theaters this weekend. It stars the ultra-funny Tiffany Haddish whose character, Tanya, is fresh out of prison and Tika Sumpter, as Tanya’s sister Danica who makes some very bad choices at love. Plus Whoopi Goldberg plays their hilariously marijuana-consuming mom.

And trust us, Tiffany Haddish will have you rolling in the aisles.

"A year ago nobody knew her name and now all of a sudden she's everywhere, it's really awesome, I'm so proud of her," says Tyler Perry, Writer/Producer/Director.

Whoopi Goldberg also brings the funny. She plays Tiffany and Tika’s mom and let’s just say she and Tiffany have a complicated relationship.

"People forget Whoopi she's got every award there is, so her - together with Tiffany Haddish - they both steal scenes from each other," says Perry.

Tyler wrote, produced and directed the film but didn’t act in it, and that gave him a different perspective.

"I'm retiring Madea after this movie that comes out in April, so I'm going to start looking into other things. I'm enjoying being behind the camera more," says Perry.

The new Madea movie is something to look forward to. In the meantime, get ready to laugh and check out "Nobody’s Fool", now playing in South Florida Theaters.