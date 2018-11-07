Inside South Florida: The Nutcracker and The Four Realms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday classic tale "The Nutcracker and The Four Realms" hits South Florida theaters this weekend, and a familiar face stars in the movie. You may recognize her from “Twilight,” former vampire Mackenzie Foy, who now plays Princess Clara. In the tale, she joins forces with the sugar plum fairy to chase down a mysterious key deep into the four realms of “The Nutcracker," where Clara confronts Mother Ginger.

" I was ridiculously excited, I was in the shower actually when I got the call that I booked the part. I was mid-shampoo and my mom came in and said the director, he's calling you and asked If I would be Clara," says Mackenzie Foy.

The movie is filled with dreamy costumes, eye-popping sets and an A-list cast, including Keira Knightly and Helen Mirren.

" Everyone is really nice and I feel like we got all along really well, and I really enjoyed talking to everyone," says Foy.

We asked Foy what's next for her after this movie and she said, she's graduating High School. The Nutcracker and The Four Realms is rated PG.