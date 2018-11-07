Inside South Florida: This Week’s Super Teacher Mr. Luke Schlehuber’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hear ye hear ye, It’s a mock trial in Luke Schlehuber’s Court Procedures class at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School. And the program has a brand new courtroom to make the experience more authentic.

"Changing to the court room style and building this whole room instead of just having classroom desks makes it feel a lot more real," says Luke Schlehuber, law teacher.

Mr. Schlehuber's student take their act on the road and compete around South Florida and the experience that they get is invaluable.

"We actually at least once a year for each class will compete in the district competition ... with trials, appeals, mock congress, anything that you want to get involved with, you will be able to show off what you learned," says Mr. Schlehuber.

One of the really cool benefits of this class is that even if these students do not pursue a career in law they are learning skills that will help them throughout their lives.

"There's so many things I enjoy about the law academy. My favorite thing in general is the amount we focus on public speaking because that truly helps you for everything, that helped me with this interview right now. It is a truly great life skill, when you go for a college interview, it really helps you with admission counselors and helps you out in every area in life," says Charles Doan, 12th grader.

"He's awesome, in fact he's our rookie teacher of the year at the high school, he's a perfect fit for this wonderful program for these kids at this law academy. It really enhances the educational experience because of our partnerships with the law firms, and attorneys and judges throughout the county," says Christopher Shinn, Principal.

The verdict is in and it’s unanimous. Luke Schlehuber is this week’s super teacher!