SoFlo Scene: Exotic Car Show

Car enthusiasts, here’s one that will get you revved up. The Exotics on Las Olas car show rolls into town Sunday November 11th from 11am to 2pm on Las Olas Boulevard.

"Exotics on Las Olas has everything from classic cars to super cars to hybrid cars. There is something for everybody here," says Events Director, Floyd Raglin.

While this event will get your blood pumping, there’s a Veteran’s Day charitable component as well, involving a worthy organization.

"We have the Wounded Warriors Relief Fund coming out and they are going to be the beneficiary of this event. We have a portion of the proceeds from restaurants going to this charitable organization and we have stores giving a portion of their proceeds," said Sports Development Business Manager, Dawson Pritchett.

All in all, the Exotics on Las Olas car is an great way to spend November 11th. For more information head to exoticsonlasolas.com