WATCH, LISTEN, & WIN for your chance to go to Riptide Music Festival

ENTER TO WIN THE RIPTIDE FESTIVAL SWEEPSTAKES W/ 102.7 THE BEACH

Here’s how:

WATCH The Goldbergs weeknights at 6PM and look for the KEYWORD.

Week of 11/12 — Clue Revealed starting at 6PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

LISTEN the next morning to 102.7 The Beach

Listen starting at 9:05am with the Keyword TO WIN. Call 800-924-1027 when you hear the cue from radio host.

Winners will be chosen by the radio station (Tuesday – Friday).

First person to correctly give the previous night’s keyword, wins:

A four pack for Beach Night November 30th at the 2018 Riptide Music Festival – powered by Ford! With the Jacksons and more!

(Prize can be modified at radio station discretion)

CLICK HERE FOR RULES