THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WATCH, LISTEN, & WIN for your chance to go to Riptide Music Festival

Posted 12:16 pm, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:12PM, November 7, 2018

ENTER TO WIN THE RIPTIDE FESTIVAL SWEEPSTAKES W/ 102.7 THE BEACH

Here’s how:

WATCH The Goldbergs weeknights at 6PM and look for the KEYWORD.
Week of 11/12 — Clue Revealed starting at 6PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

LISTEN the next morning to 102.7 The Beach
Listen starting at 9:05am with the Keyword TO WIN. Call 800-924-1027 when you hear the cue from radio host.
Winners will be chosen by the radio station (Tuesday – Friday).

First person to correctly give the previous night’s keyword, wins:

  • A four pack for Beach Night November 30th at the 2018 Riptide Music Festival – powered by Ford!  With the Jacksons and more!

(Prize can be modified at radio station discretion)

 

CLICK HERE FOR RULES