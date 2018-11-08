Cheap Seats: Weekend College Football Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s this weekend’s Sunshine State college football preview. We start with 11th ranked UCF. They host Navy at noon on Saturday. The Knights are coming off a 52-40 victory over Temple which improved their record to 8-0 as they sit atop the American Athletic Conference.

The 19th ranked, 6-3 Gators also play at noon on Saturday. They host South Carolina. UF has dropped two games in a row, and last weekend was drubbed by Missouri 38-17, as the Tigers quarterback Drew Lock carved the Gators up.

On to to the Canes, and they are free-falling as the season is spiraling out of control. UM has dropped three games in a row and they have a road game against Georgia Tech Saturday night at 7.

And FSU has a tough matchup on the road at 4th ranked Notre Dame Saturday night at 7:30pm.