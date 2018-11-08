Foodie Fix: SEED Food & Wine Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The plant-based food and wine festival SEED has returned to Miami!

It's the nation’s first festival of its kind and just like the South Beach Seafood Wine & Food Festival, it’s a five-day event filled with delicious food and drinks but everything is plant-based.

Over 180 restaurants, bakeries, and spirits will be at SEED, and one of the participating restaurants— is Charly’s Vegan Tacos.

" It's the SEED's 5th year in Miami and I have gone every other year but just as a guest, so this year to be apart of the festival with Charly's is a very special feeling," says Yediel Kadosh, Managing Partner, Charly's Vegan Tacos.

The SEED Food and Wine Festival is happening now until Sunday.

For tickets and more information visit seedfoodandwine.com