Cheap Seats: Dolphins-Packers Preview

It’s a Fins Football Friday and here’s a look at Miami’s road game this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The 5-4 Dolphins are coming off a 13-6 win over the Jets. Miami’s defense was fantastic. The Dolphins intercepted Jets quarterback Sam Darnold four times and took one of those pics to the house for a defensive touchdown. The Dolphins also shut down New York’s running game, a good sign considering the Fins have struggled mightily against the run this season.

This Sunday, Miami will face a far better quarterback than Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and his Packers are 3-4-1 on the season and are coming off a 31-17 loss to the Patriots. In that game Aaron Rodgers passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

But Green Bay’s defense was torched by Tom Brady. So look for the Dolphins to try and air it out at Lambeau Field this weekend.