Celebrate Wellness: Liquid Nose Job

Ilana Mechoullam has spent the past decade mastering the aesthetic industry. She opened Peace. Love. Med. almost a year ago in Boca Raton.

"We created a safe haven for clients to feel comfortable to beautify themselves," said Ilana.

Among her most popular procedures, the non-surgical liquid nose job, where fillers are used to mold a new nose.

"Ideally the right candidate would be somebody with a weak bridge, a flat tip that's not too strong, a nose that may be hooked, or goes down. What we would do is add some filler to the bridge of the nose to give support, lift and height as well as straighten it for a more aesthetic profile. Then we would lift the tip as well," said Ilana.

The non-surgical nose job is not a permanent fix. It usually lasts about a year and a half. Some clients come back for touchups, while others will use it to decide whether or not to go under the knife. The liquid nose job costs $1,000. Patients may experience a bit of bruising and swelling.