Cheap Seats: Panthers & Heat Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Busy week for the Heat and the Panthers. Here’s what they’ve got going on, starting with the Heat.

Miami’s home tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, in a rematch of their playoff series last season. Philly beat Miami so here’s an opportunity for a little revenge. Then on Wednesday Miami heads to Brooklyn to take on the Nets and on Friday the team makes a stop in Indiana to battle the Pacers. The Heat’s week concludes with a home date Sunday against Lebron and the Lakers.

As for the Panthers, they’re on the road for three games and hopefully they’ll rediscover some of their missing mojo. The road trips starts in Philadelphia tomorrow night to face off against the Flyers. On Thursday it’s a trip to Ohio where the Columbus Blue Jackets will be waiting and Saturday the Panthers venture up to the Big Apple to do battle with the New York Rangers.