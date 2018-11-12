Dog food recalled for too much Vitamin D, look out for excessive vomiting

Too much vitamin D in some of their dry dog food has prompted Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products to issue voluntary recalls, according to WGNO.

Nutrisca’s recall is nationwide, while Natural Life Pet Products’ recall is for eight states, according to news releases from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dogs with elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

Nationwide, Nutrisca of St. Louis, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling these products:

4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7

15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8

28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of Feb. 25, 2020, through Sept. 13, 2020. The Best By Date code can be found on the back or bottom of each bag.

Natural Life Pet Products

Natural Life Pet Products is taking Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food off the shelves as well.

The bagged food has “best by” date codes of May 29, 2020, through Aug. 10, 2020.

Products affected were distributed to retail stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and California.

Below is the product:

17.5 lbs. Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-12344-08175-1

Consumers with questions about Natural Life Pet Products may call (888) 279 – 9420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.