Gamer Comic Expo Recap

The CW South Florida got our game on at The Gamer Comic Expo this past weekend at the Miami Airport Convention Center. Fans took pictures at our photo booth, met with Ashleigh Murray from Riverdale. See photo gallery above to check out all the fun. Also tune into Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm as our Comic Connoisseur, Miriam Tapia catches up with Ashleigh Murray from Riverdale and Danny Trejo.

If you took pictures at our photo booth and would like to download a digital copy please scroll thorugh Day 1 – 4 Facebook galleries below.

Day 1 Photo Booth Gallery

If you took a picture with us at our Photo booth for day 1 please scroll through to find your pictures. If you missed us we'll be there tomorrow at 10am. Posted by The CW South Florida on Friday, November 9, 2018

Day 2 Photo Booth Gallery

Day 2 photos are up. If you visited our photo booth yesterday please scroll through to find your pic. We'll be here again all day today from 10am – and 7pm Posted by The CW South Florida on Sunday, November 11, 2018

Day 3 Photo Booth Gallery

Day 3 pics are up. Scroll through to find your picture at our photo booth. We'll be back tomorrow for our final day from 10am – 5pm Posted by The CW South Florida on Sunday, November 11, 2018

Day 4 Photo Booth Gallery