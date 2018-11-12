Inside South Florida: Broward Adoption Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Adoption Day is a collective national effort to raise awareness of the more than 117,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent, loving families. Broward will hold its annual National Adoption Day event November 17th at the Broward Judicial Complex on 6th street in Ft Lauderdale.

"We have a wonderful day at the court house for kids and their families. We provide breakfast, lunch, and many other things for free. There's a Santa Claus, DJ, ice cream, carnival games. It's a wonderful day for these kids and their families," said Steinger, Iscoe & Greene Attorney Todd Baker.

"It's a very special day for them and a day they should remember forever. Judge Bowman has been heading up the Broward version of National Adoption Day for the last 16 years. He wasn't happy with just going to the court house and signing the documents. He wanted to make this a memorable day and that's what we strive to do," said VG Law Group Founding Partner, Omar Giraldo.

For Todd and Omar and the rest of the team, their favorite part is sharing in the joy of the families.

"This is a wonderful day. The family, the extended family, cousins, other siblings, they come and they just love it," said Todd.

Another wonderful benefit of the event is it shines a light on the importance of fostering.

Its not the kids' fault that they are in these circumstances. It takes a community to lift them up and give them an opportunity. There are several different organizations that we work with to make sure this day is memorable and stress the importance of foster care," said Omar.

For more information head to nationaladoptionday.org