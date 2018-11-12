Inside South Florida: Charly’s Vegan Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new restaurant in Miami that's serving plant-based tacos. And it's getting a lot of hype!

Nestled in the heart of Wynwood, Charly's Vegan Tacos serves an array of plant-based option starters, salads and of course, tacos!

And the genius behind it all, Chef Charly Garcia.

The eatery started in Tulum, Mexico and about a month ago Charly opened this location, making it his first in the U.S.

"Charly took his 15 plus years of executive chef experience, running in the kitchen and running the biggest steakhouse in Mexico City, went vegan and wanted create authentic delicious Mexican food and that is all plant-based," says Yeidel Kadosh, Managing Partner at Charly's Vegan Tacos.

According to Garcia, Charly's focuses on traditional Mexican food and it doesn't matter if you're vegan or non-vegan. The textures and flavors of meat are replicated with plant-based ingredients.

Charly's Vegan Tacos is located at 172 NW 24th ST.

For times and information, visit CHARLYSVEGANTACOS.COM