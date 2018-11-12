Inside South Florida: Designing & Posing For A Good Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Young At Art Museum is hosting its 13th annual Recycled Fashion Show this Friday. This year’s theme is “wild restyled.” The fashion show celebrates the creativity and voices of teens from the museum's teen volunteer program at Pace Center for Girls. Every year they’re challenged to design sustainable fashion pieces that bring awareness to environmental issues by using recycled materials.

"This year we are having 17 garments go down the runway, all made from recycled materials. The garments represent both environmental issues and endangered species as well," said Teaching Coordinator Sue Aguilera.

Aguilera has been a mentor for these girls throughout the process. Tamara Brown and three other girls are designing a dress using aluminum cans. This is Tamara's second year participating in the fashion show.

"It's really fantastic that I get to have this opportunity again to let my creativity flow," said Brown

As for Bianca Lozada, this is her first year participating. She’s designing a dress made from juice packets.

"Even though it's just a fashion show, it's showing them what it actually is about. It's about having knowledge and not just doing something just to do something, but to inform people. I feel like people should be more informed of the endangered species, what's happening, and what's going on around the world," said Lozada.

100% of the proceeds from the event benefit the Young At Art Museum's community initiatives that serve low-income children, families and at-risk teen girls. For tickets or to donate to the Young At Art Museum, visit youngatartmuseum.org