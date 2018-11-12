Inside South Florida: Increased Demand for Plasma Therapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CSL Plasma is one of the world’s largest collectors of human plasma in the world and has over 200 centers in the US including multiple locations in South Florida.

"As we recognize many more people are being diagnosed, there are more and more patients that we have identified that could use plasma therapy," said Robert Mitchell, CSL’s Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

Plasma therapies are crucial to people with diseases such as Hemophilia and Von Willebrand disease and can often mean the difference between life and death. In Meghean Feidelman's case, plasma therapy has changed her life immeasurably.

"Basically from the age of three, I remember my first episode of getting a chest x-ray. I basically spent the first 40 years of my life being sick on antibiotics, at least eight to ten times a year. With the ability of having plasma therapy, I am able to do lots of things I could not do before. This is something that motivates everyday," said Meghean.

For Robert and his colleagues at CSL, stories like Meghean’s are the reason they do what they do.

"It makes me feel excellent. I'm excited to share that we can actually provide some therapies to give someone a good quality of life. I'm no different than any other employee that works for CSL Plasma. This is something that motivates us everyday because we know we make a difference in someone's life," said Robert.

If you think you might be a candidate for plasma therapy, Meghean wants you to know you should be proactive.

"If there's someone who goes to the doctor six to eight time a year. They are constantly put on antibiotics, steroids, or feels ill all the time, then they need to check their immune system. They need to see what's going on with their immune system because that's usually the last time physicians check, instead of the first time," said Meghean.

To learn more about CSL Plasma and their South Florida locations, visit cslplasma.com