Inside South Florida: Swan & Bar Bevy

Hip hop icon, Pharrell Williams and hospitality impresario, Dave Grutman are teaming up to open Swan & Bar Bevy in Miami.

And for Pharrell, this is a new venture.

"It's another platform that sort of expresses taste and standards and especially like-minded tastes. So, it's been great. And having partners like these, they're like X-Men," says 10X Grammy Award Winner, Pharrell Williams.

According to Pharrell, Swan & Bar Bevy is all about celebrating female power. The rooms are decorated with hues of soft pinks and blues and has delicate decor.

And the decor is in synced with the food.

Williams and Grutman tapped celebrity chef Jean Imbert to create the menu. Where he'll showcase his interpretation of New American fare with hints of French and Latin influences.

"It's so eclectic but you're going to leave here not seeing the same dishes you see on other menus in Miami," says Dave Grutman, CEO of Groot Hospitality.

Swan & Bar Bevy are now open to the public. It's located at 90 NE 39th Street.

For more information, visit SWANBARBEVY.COM