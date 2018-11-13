Cheap Seats: Get An Inside Look At CykleJab In Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love cycling and boxing? Why not combine them? Welcome to CykleJab in Miami Shores, for the ultimate 50-minute workout.

"We have 16 bikes and 16 bags and in a full class we have 20 minutes on a bag then they switch on a three minute rest period. There's a different workout every single day, it might be a three-minute workout with five rounds or ten one-minute rounds. Ultimately it's about getting the work done in that 20 minute time span as possible and switching to the other modality." says Matt Pack, Co-Founder, CykleJab.

The gym’s been open about six weeks and so far the members are loving it, because it’s a different way to work out.

CykleJab offers three free classes and multiple membership options.

for more info head to cyklejab.com