Inside South Florida: X Miami Is The New Trend In Living

If you're looking for a gorgeous place to live in Miami that's affordable, hip, fun, and supremely social. Welcome to X Miami in the heart of Downtown apartment living with an emphasis on community.

"We design it on the concept of attainable living, it really just means you can get into the building at a lower price then what other Class-A buildings might offer around the country and in a nutshell it's social living. If you're not a social person you might find it a little tricky." says Ryan Shear, Principal, Property Markets Group.

The premise is simple, you can live by yourself or you can let the team at X place you.

" We do all the typical things that you do in an apartment building, credit checks, state of income and so forth. It really runs the same process for any class-A building that you see." says Shear.

