Tech Tuesday: Nintendo Holiday Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nintendo Switch Console has been a huge success, this holiday season there's a lot of games to play.

Pokemon a perennial favorite. Pokemon Let's Go Eat is perfect if your kids love playing the game on the phone.

Next up is Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, players will love battling out with characters from all of your favorite games but there's no blood or gore.

And finally Super Mario Party basically a board game on T.V. You'll race, cook a steak and basically run away from the bad guys.

Super Mario Party is available right now, Pokemon Launch is November 16th and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate is available December 7th.