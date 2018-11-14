Get Inside South Florida: Riptide’s Coming Back to Town!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The third annual Riptide Music Festival powered by Ford goes down November 30th - December 2nd on Ft. Lauderdale Beach. And as Julie Guy and Tamara G from 101.5 Lite FM will tell you, it’s going to be an awesome event.

"Well my brother-in-law is coming to town, they're called The Jacksons, and so I'm looking forward to seeing them," said Tamara G.

Other artists like Lisa Lisa, Sheile E., Baha Men and Panic at the Disco will be there.

Other artists like Lisa Lisa, Sheile E., Baha Men and Panic at the Disco will be there.

