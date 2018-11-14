SoFlo Scene: Miami Book Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bookworms of South Florida, listen up!

The Miami Book Fair is back for the fifth year in a row and this year, hundreds of authors are attending.

"We have more than 600 authors that come in every year to present new books. And we also do a lot of cultural programming so we bring in a lot of authors from the Caribbean. We also have events for kids! We basically do different kinds of events every year," says Lissette Mendez, Director of Miami Book Fair.

Apart from the authors, there will be music and live performances.

"It's one of the most beautiful events happening in Miami that still preserves literature in our city. And just adding the music element, is an honor. I'm proud to bring my music here," said musician Mr. Pauer.

The Miami Book Fair kicked off on Sunday and will be going on till next Sunday, the 18th.

It’s being held at the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College in Downtown Miami.